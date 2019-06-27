Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,428,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 523,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,098 shares during the quarter. Naked Brand Group makes up about 0.5% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 7.15% of Naked Brand Group worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

