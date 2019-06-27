Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 207000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Separately, FinnCap started coverage on shares of Mporium Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “corporate” rating and a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.46.

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

