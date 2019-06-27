Morses Club (LON:MCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCL has been the topic of several other reports. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital cut shares of Morses Club to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.31. Morses Club has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of $184.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $2.60. Morses Club’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

