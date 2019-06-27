Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$136.00” Price Target for Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Morgan Stanley set a $136.00 price target on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Sunday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.88.

NYSE:CXO opened at $102.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.31. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,484,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at $74,355,682.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,045 shares of company stock worth $7,321,450. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Concho Resources by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

