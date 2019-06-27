Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) a $17.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.52.

MRO stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 181.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 148.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

