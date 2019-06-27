MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report sales of $487.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.07 million and the lowest is $482.10 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $573.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $28,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,656 shares of company stock valued at $429,852 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 602.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

