MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 602,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MSL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.90 million, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.24. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 35.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. MidSouth Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -10.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 517.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MidSouth Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MidSouth Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MidSouth Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSL shares. FIG Partners cut MidSouth Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

