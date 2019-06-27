MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,600 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 3,795,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 853,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 98,049 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $78,592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

MTG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $291.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

