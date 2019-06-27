Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.68. Metals Exploration shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,875,407 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.