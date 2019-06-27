Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.90

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.92, with a volume of 8165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -23.16%.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

