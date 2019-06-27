Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:MDF traded up C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$12.91. The company has a market cap of $106.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Mediagrif Interactive Technologies alerts:

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.