MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$2.06 ($1.46). 422,864 shares of the company were exchanged.

