Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,333.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. 112,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,659. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.13 million, a P/E ratio of 132.40 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $40,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $306,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 2,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

