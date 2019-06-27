Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) Insider Buys £49,840 in Stock

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) insider Kevin Quinn acquired 11,200 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £49,840 ($65,124.79).

Shares of MRL opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Thursday. Marlowe PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 340 ($4.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The firm has a market cap of $205.49 million and a P/E ratio of 124.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

