Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) Insider Buys £49,840 in Stock

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) insider Kevin Quinn acquired 11,200 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £49,840 ($65,124.79).

Shares of MRL opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Thursday. Marlowe PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 340 ($4.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The firm has a market cap of $205.49 million and a P/E ratio of 124.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

