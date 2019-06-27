Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH) Trading 22.2% Higher

Marksmen Energy Inc (CVE:MAH) traded up 22.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 318,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 47,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.11.

Marksmen Energy Company Profile (CVE:MAH)

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio, United States and Alberta, Canada. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010.

