Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Down 29.8% in June

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LOAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,158. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 59.11% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

In other news, insider Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,536,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $33,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $254,320.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

