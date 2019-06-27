Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $126.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We believe resmetirom’s Phase 2b data are encouraging on NASH resolution and emerging evidence continues to point to the possibility resmetirom could demonstrate a benefit on fibrosis over time. We are positively biased heading into Phase 3 however; we see few company specific catalysts to drive shares upward in the next ~12-18 months and think the stock could be volatile around updates from competitors (i.e. VKTX, GNFT, etc.) – this leads to our Hold rating. Ultimately, we feel MDGL will largely remain range bound before it reports Phase 3, 52-week data in 2H21 and based on our diligence for our NASH white paper (link here), we suspect any strategic acquirer would want to confirm resmetirom’s safety/efficacy profile and gain some commercial validation for the NASH category, as a whole, before paying a large price tag for MDGL. So a near-term takeout is unlikely, in our view.”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $143.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.30.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.18. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.53.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

