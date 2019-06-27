Lunyr (LUN) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00018308 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BigONE, Gate.io and Upbit. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit, Huobi, Upbit, BigONE, Bittrex, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

