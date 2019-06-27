Louis T. Bolognini Sells 5,836 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $284,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.66 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Brady by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Brady by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

