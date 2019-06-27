Longbow Research Analysts Give Lear (NYSE:LEA) a $190.00 Price Target

Longbow Research set a $190.00 target price on Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus began coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.43.

Shares of LEA opened at $139.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. Lear has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $202.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.81.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $653,026,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,861,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lear by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,841,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,488 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Lear by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,424,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $83,677,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

