Litecred (LTCR) Market Capitalization Achieves $23,905.00

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $23,905.00 and $68.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.01399464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00049241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00280234 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007573 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004543 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.