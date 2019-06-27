Liquidity Network Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $103,751.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00302050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.21 or 0.01772816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00152847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00020297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

