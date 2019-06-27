Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mind Gym (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MIND stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. Mind Gym has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.89.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.