Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mind Gym (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of MIND stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. Mind Gym has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.89.
About Mind Gym
