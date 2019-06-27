Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $17.20. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 30,472 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 86.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 29,268.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.