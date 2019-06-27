Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 6.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

