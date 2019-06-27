Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.10. 428,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 727,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $623.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.93% and a negative return on equity of 911.37%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 129,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

