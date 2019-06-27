Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda Sells 50,000 Shares

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$43,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 851,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$734,170.57.

Shares of LXE stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $180.47 million and a PE ratio of -33.20. Leucrotta Exploration Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$2.08.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. GMP Securities raised shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

