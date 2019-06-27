Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $98.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $44,092.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,160,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,564,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,294,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,700 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,361,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $10,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.