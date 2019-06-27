Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 14,340 Shares

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 14,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $399,942.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,431,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Mary Anne Heino sold 16,827 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $401,997.03.

On Friday, April 26th, Mary Anne Heino sold 29,813 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $741,151.18.

On Friday, April 12th, Mary Anne Heino sold 15,799 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $401,294.60.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 326,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,587,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,529 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.