Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.93 Million

Analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce $149.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.47 million and the lowest is $148.13 million. Landec posted sales of $141.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $555.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.40 million to $556.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $603.75 million, with estimates ranging from $592.85 million to $615.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.47 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.24%. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 99,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Landec has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 30,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $309,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Landec by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 117,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 109,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

