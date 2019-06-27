Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0204 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $4,271.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00052484 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

