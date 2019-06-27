Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $824.32 Million

Brokerages expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) to announce $824.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $824.51 million and the lowest is $824.13 million. Kinross Gold posted sales of $775.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $786.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.70 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.77.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 437,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,745,262. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 985,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 215,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

