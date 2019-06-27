Judith A. Sprieser Sells 2,225 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALL stock opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allstate by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,871 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,852,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,861,000 after buying an additional 468,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,681,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,054,000 after buying an additional 135,679 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,854,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,409,000 after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,468,000 after buying an additional 391,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

