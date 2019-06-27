JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €15.50 Price Target for Carrefour (EPA:CA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CA. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.28 ($21.25).

CA stock opened at €16.68 ($19.39) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €17.06. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

