Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading 8.1% Higher

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.00. 110,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 153,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

