Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEG. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.60 ($25.11).

ETR TEG opened at €20.46 ($23.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €20.34 ($23.65) and a 1 year high of €21.42 ($24.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.67.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

