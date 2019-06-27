Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €56.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNIA. Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($51.74) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.50 ($61.05).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.