JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $30.14

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $30.14. JD.Com shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 469,646 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on JD shares. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,009.67 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,469,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,678,000 after purchasing an additional 649,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in JD.Com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JD.Com by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 925,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 299,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
