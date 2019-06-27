JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $30.14

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $30.14. JD.Com shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 469,646 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on JD shares. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,009.67 and a beta of 1.36.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,469,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,678,000 after purchasing an additional 649,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in JD.Com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JD.Com by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 925,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 299,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

