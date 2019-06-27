Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Jaguar Financial Corp (CVE:JFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $327,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

Get Jaguar Financial alerts:

Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($0.06) million for the quarter.

Jaguar Financial Corporation is a private equity firm that invests in undervalued, underappreciated companies and small capitalization companies. The firm is generally agnostic about the industries. Jaguar Financial Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.