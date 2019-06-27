J Donald Sherman Sells 25,000 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) COO J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,810,030.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $168.82 on Thursday. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $192.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,171,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,762 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

