J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Given $15.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in J Alexanders by 1,999.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in J Alexanders by 30.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in J Alexanders by 16.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J Alexanders by 4.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in J Alexanders by 3.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J Alexanders stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,946. J Alexanders has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $159.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $64.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J Alexanders will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

