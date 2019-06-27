Isodiol International (CNSX:ISOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.97

Isodiol International Inc (CNSX:ISOL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 46971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11.

Isodiol International Company Profile (CNSX:ISOL)

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer products and solutions in Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

