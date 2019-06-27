iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,432,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,352 shares.The stock last traded at $30.43 and had previously closed at $30.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.7305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI France ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,260.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.