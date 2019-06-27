Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.19

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as low as $13.61. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 13,568 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Company Profile (NYSE:VTN)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
