Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.19

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as low as $13.61. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 13,568 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 37,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Company Profile (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

