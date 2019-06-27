Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) PT Raised to $60.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

NSIT opened at $57.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

