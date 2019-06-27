Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells 4,734 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $90,277.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,339,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,623,399.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $921,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,510 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $59,705.10.

On Friday, April 26th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 49,478 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $843,105.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.