Insider Selling: Star Diamond Corp (TSE:DIAM) Senior Officer Sells C$30,600.00 in Stock

Star Diamond Corp (TSE:DIAM) Senior Officer George Henry Read sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,290,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$458,176.

Shares of TSE:DIAM opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Star Diamond Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Kimberlite property that is located in the Fort à la Corne kimberlite field in central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

