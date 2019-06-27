Insider Selling: Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Sells 4,484 Shares of Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $177.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.18. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $190.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,030,287,000 after purchasing an additional 97,885 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.34.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

