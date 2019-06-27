Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Sells $196,574.72 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $196,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EQR stock opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Argus boosted their price target on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

