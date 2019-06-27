Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Sells 1,936 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Brian Leland sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total transaction of C$140,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402 shares in the company, valued at C$29,145.

EQB stock opened at C$71.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.25. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$56.12 and a 52 week high of C$74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$112.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 12.7900002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.67.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.